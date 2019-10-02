Traffic ban: Students take out rally to express solidarity with protesters

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The indefinite hunger strike called by NH 766 Transportation Protection Action Committee demanding to lift the night traffic ban on the Bandipur stretch of National Highway 766 entered its seventh day on Tuesday. Expressing solidarity to the protest, around 25,000 students from various schools and colleges across the district took out a rally to the protest venue in the morning. The march was conducted jointly by various student organisations. The action committee also decided to observe Gandhi Jayanti by organising a dharna at Sulthan Bathery town on Wednesday. People from various walks of life will participate in the sit-in protest. Also, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit protesters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, five youths representing various youth organisations are continuing their fast at the Swathantra Maidan at Sulthan Bathery.The district witnessed widespread agitations and demonstrations, including mammoth rallies, expressing solidarity with the hunger strike. Police had arrested five youths who started the hunger strike owing to their worsening health. Later, DYFI vice-president M S Shebin, Yuva Morcha district president Prasanth Malabayal, Youth Congress leader Rinu John and Youth League leader Aziz Vegur and Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi leader Shamsad joined the hunger strike.

CM holds talks with Rahul Gandhi

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held discussions with Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on the travel ban imposed on NH 766, at Kerala House on Tuesday. Rahul promised his support to the state’s proposal for an elevated highway over the Bandipur tiger reserve. The chief minister informed the MP about the rehabilitation measures taken by the government in flood-affected Wayanad.

Chennithala calls for all-party meet

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to call an all-party meeting against the ban of vehicular traffic through Bandipur national highway. He said that both central and state governments must intervene in this matter. “People are suffering due to the ban on night travel through Bandipur NH,” Chenithala said adding that the highway was a lifeline for people of three states as several thousands were using it for their commercial, industrial and business purposes.