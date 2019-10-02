Home States Kerala

Who controls chapels under Piravom church, HC asks govt

When the petition came up for hearing, Orthodox faction’s counsel S Sreekumar  submitted the Holy Mass was celebrated on Sunday under police protection.

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a detailed report on the control of the chapels under Piravom Valiyapally (St Mary’s Church), regarding the manner in which they are managed and on the persons who control them.

A division bench comprising Justices A M Shaffique and T V Anilkumar issued the order on a petition filed by the Orthodox faction seeking police protection to implement the Supreme Court order.
The court also said the vicars and priests of the Orthodox faction can conduct mass at the St Mary’s Church on all Sundays.

When the petition came up for hearing, Orthodox faction’s counsel S Sreekumar submitted the Holy Mass was celebrated on Sunday under police protection. Though funeral ceremony was held, the members were not permitted to take the body inside the church for conducting services. He also pointed out as many as 11 chapels are situated in and around the main church and the control of them is still vested with the Jacobites.

Following this, the court asked the Ernakulam district collector, who has taken control of the church, to file a report regarding the details of the chapels.

The bench also made it clear that all the parishioners of the church should be permitted to enter the church and its chapels and to participate in the religious service, provided they do not create any law-and-order problems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Piravom church Kerala High Court Orthodox faction Jacobite faction
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp