3,000 Jacobites march to Orthodox HQ

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Nearly 3,000 members led by metropolitans of the Jacobite Syrian Church took out a protest march to Devalokam Bishop’s Palace, the Orthodox Syrian Church headquarters, here on Wednesday.

The march was taken out against the “denial of justice” to Jacobites in the forcible takeover of their churches by the Orthodox faction, and to condemn the Orthodox faction’s “inhuman acts”, including denial of burial grounds for the dead. Synod secretary and head of the Jacobite Kottayam diocese Thomas Mar Timotheos inaugurated and led the march, in which the laity and clergy participated.

Metropolitans, including Kuriakose Mar Severios, Geevarghese Mar Coorilos, Thomas Mar Alexandrios, Mathews Mar Anthimos, Mathews Mar Thimothios and Elias Mar Yulious, took part. The rally was largely peaceful, with faithful holding placards pleading for justice and honouring their rights as citizens.

“We will not back away from our faith; many churches have been built on this faith and we should not be asked to give them away. The Orthodox faction has misled the courts and obtained favourable verdicts. We will fight it together,” said Thomas Mar Timotheos.

He said the Church and cemetery rightfully belong to members of the parish. “The government is required to frame laws to quell efforts to suppress this right. Taking over churches using police does not reduce Jacobites’ undying faith. Such tactics will backfire on them. Similar to Ernakulam, there are efforts to take over churches here. However, it will not do any good,” he said.

Geevarghese Mar Coorilos alleged excessive greed to possess churches and associated properties was driving the Orthodox faction. “No ruling is permanent. The righteous protests to overcome this iniquity will continue till justice is ensured,” he said.

Geevarghese Mar Coorilos said the entire world was aware of the injustice meted out to the Jacobite faction. “The Orthodox faction argues on the grounds of the 1934 Constitution and the court orders. The Jacobite group places trust and faith in Jesus and the Bible. Protests against the injustice will be completely peaceful,” he said.

Stopped by cops

The march, which began from St Joseph’s Church on KK Road at 2.30 pm, was stopped by the police at Kanjikuzhy, around 2km from Devalokam Bishop’s Palace. Over 200 police personnel were deployed at Kanjikuzhy.