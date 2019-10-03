CEO issues notice to Collector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena has issued a show-cause notice to the District Collector, Thiruvananthapuram, over the latter’s alleged delay in responding to queries relating to action taken on election officials for the deletion of a voter’s name from the electoral roll in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election held in April.

The person whose name was deleted from the electoral roll, without providing sufficient reason, had approached the High Court which ordered the inclusion of his name and also action against the election officials responsible. The CEO’s office had sought the details from the office of the District Collector, who is also the District Election Officer, on the action taken in the wake of the High Court order.