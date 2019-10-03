Home States Kerala

Ernakulam bypoll: A busy day for candidates on Gandhi Jayanti

Published: 03rd October 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a busy day for candidates of Ernakulam by-polls on Wednesday. It was Gandhi Jayanthi and a holiday and candidates of the three major fronts were busy participating in programmes to commemorate the father of the nation. They also found time to interact with voters during the tight schedule.

LDF independent candidate Manu Roy started his day by visiting the Gandhi statue near Rajendra Maidan and paying tributes.The LDF also opened its election committee office near Kavitha Theatre, MG Road. Noted critic M K Sanu inaugurated the office. The candidate will start his campaign on Wednesday from Chittoor on Thursday.

It was an equally busy day for UDF candidate T J Vinodh who launched his campaign from Vaduthala on Wednesday. He also took part in the Gandhi Smrithi Yatra from Kaloor Stadium. He also visited former Deputy Mayor George Chammany. Vinodh also visited the house of businessman C K Menon who passed away on Tuesday and paid his respects.

BJP candidate C G Rajagopal lead a Gandhi Sandesh march on Wednesday. BJP state committee member C K Padmanabhan who attended the meeting said only through Gandhiji’s pathway that we will be able to bring love, brotherhood and development together.

“Gandhiji’s vision will help in cleaning all the waste that has accumulated in the minds of people,” he added.

Meanwhile, the district administration will allot symbols to candidates on Thursday.The deadline for those who are withdrawing the nominations will end at 3.30 pm on the same day. A meeting will be convened by the district collector to assess the highly volatile booths in the constituency on Thursday.

