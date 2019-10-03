Imbroglio over evicting residents of Maradu flats continues

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the deadline to vacate the flats ending on Thursday, the possibility of forceful eviction of residents looms large as the deadlock between Maradu municipality officials and apartment residents continued on Wednesday.

When the residents said their demand for alternative accommodation was yet to be met, officials maintained that there won’t be an extension of the deadline and the power and water supply, which was restored for five days, will be snapped again on Thursday.

“We cannot extend the deadline for vacating the apartments as it leads to contempt of court. Officials are trying their best to ensure alternative accommodation and we hope that the residents will also understand the situation. We cannot allocate more time to residents and the eviction will be executed as per the schedule submitted before the Supreme Court,” said Snehil Kumar Singh, Fort Kochi Sub-Collector, who is in charge of the demolition.

On the other hand, residents are of the view that the deadline should be extended for at least 15 days to shift their belongings to alternative locations. “We met the sub-collector on Wednesday and requested an extension of deadline. As they haven’t provided any alternative accommodation, we have no other way but to remain in our apartments. Going back from the earlier promise of terminating the supply connections on October 4, the officers are going to snap them on Thursday. If they go by that stand, we will resist the forceful eviction,” said Shamsudheen Karunagappally, president, Holy faith H2O Residents’ Association.



But municipality officials reiterated restoration of electricity and water was to shift the belongings. “We have restored electricity and water connection to ensure smooth shifting of household materials. As the deadline to vacate the flats will be over by Thursday, we have no other way but to terminate the connections,” said Muhammed Arif Khan, Maradu municipality secretary.

No official communication yet: KSEB, KWA

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials have clarified that no official communication has been given to cut water and power connection on Thursday. “As per the official letter, we have been asked to restore the supply connections until October 3. If the municipality asks us to terminate the connections on Thursday, we will take the necessary action” said the assistant executive engineer of KWA’s Tripunithura section. “No official communication has been received to cut the connection on Thursday. We are awaiting the response from the municipality,” said assistant engineer, KSEB, Maradu section.

DECODING DEMOLITION

Kochi: With the awarding of tenders to three building demolishing firms, officials have moved on to the next phase of controlled implosion of Maradu high-rises. However, experts suggest that the fragile shear strength of Maradu might become a headache in choosing the appropriate explosion method for razing the apartments. Mechanical demolition methods like progressive demolition, top-down method, wrecking ball demolition or implosion with explosives might be chosen after a detailed study.