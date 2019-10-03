Kappan’s Pala win has established LDF-BJP vote trading, says Chennithala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mani C Kappan’s victory in the Pala byelection has established the LDF-BJP nexus in vote trading, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said.

“They will continue the deal in the upcoming byelections too and both fronts have begun preparations for this to undermine the victory of UDF. They have already agreed on vote trading in Vattiyoorkavu and Konni,” he said on Wednesday.

The memories of Mahatma Gandhi are still alive despite the joint resistance against him by RSS and Communists, Chennithala later said while inaugurating the public meeting organised as part of Gandhi Smriti Yatra conducted by the Ernakulam District Congress Committee.

“Communists had earlier humiliated Gandhiji by terming him as the traitor of Wardha. The country is ruled by those who worship Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Gandhiji. Even the memories of Gandhiji are still causing fear in the NDA-led Union Government,” he added.

The yatra commenced from the Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium premises and ended at Rajendra Maidan. Benny Behanan, MP, Hibi Eden, MP, MLAs V D Satheesan, P T Thomas, Anwar Sadath, Eldhose Kunnappilly and Roji M John took part.