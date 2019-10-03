Home States Kerala

Kerala businessman alleges cheating by Pala legislator Mani Kappen

Pala legislator Mani C. Kappen said that he would take legal action against Menon for spreading canard.

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Mumbai-based Keralite businessman Dinesh Menon has alleged that Mani C. Kappen, Pala legislator, cheated him of Rs 3.25 crore, a charge that was denied by Kappen.

The issue resurfaced on Thursday when Shibhu Baby John, senior RSP leader, posted on his Facebook wall an email statement of Kappen, given to the CBI. It said Menon whom he had introduced to then Kerala Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (2006-11) and his son later had some cash dealings for allotment of shares of the Kannur Airport Ltd.

Reacting to it, Kappen said he would take legal action against Menon for spreading canard. "I have not given any statement to the CBI against Balakrishnan. John is using a forged letter and that's what he has posted on Facebook. I owe money to Menon and I gave him Rs 25 lakh and a few cheques, which bounced," said Kappen.

But Menon told the media in Delhi he was introduced by Kappen to Balakrishnan when he was the Home Minister and it was just a courtesy meeting.

"I have had no dealings with either Balakrishnan or his son. It's Kappen with whom I had dealings. He took Rs 3.50 crore promising me shares of Kannur Airport Ltd. But all I got was a letter stating shares can't be allotted. Kappen then returned me Rs 25 lakh, and gave me a few cheques. He said he would give me two acres of land at the famous tourist destination Kumarakom in Kottayam. Later I found that he had pledged that land. After his cheques bounced, I filed a case which is pending in the court," said Menon.

Balakrishnan refused to comment on the claims saying he was unaware of the issue.

"That person (Menon) has said he doesn't have anything to do with me. This allegation against Kappen first surfaced just before the Pala elections. This It's nothing but an election stunt by them (the Congress-led UDF)," said Balakrishnan.

