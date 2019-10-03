Milma goes beyond call of duty, to buy back milk covers

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Milma, which sells 31 lakh packets of milk daily, is set to introduce a buy-back scheme for used sachets in response to the call for a ban on single-use plastic. While the Kerala Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) will utilise the services of Kudumbashree workers, Haritha Karma Sena and school students for the purpose, it also weighs options like switching to tetra pack and setting up milk-vending machines.

“We know the milk packets fall under the single-use plastic category. A sudden switch to alternatives like tetra pack isn’t feasible,” said Milma chairman PA Balan. “We plan to implement the buy-back system with the help of local-body sanitation workers, Kudumbashree women and Haritha Karma Sena.”

Balan said the students might also be taken aboard by asking them to collect empty sachets from their houses.“The idea is to phase out plastic covers and switch to tetra packs ultimately. But it’ll add to the cost of packaging, handling and transportation,” said Balan.

Introducing vending machines at selected spots is another idea, but such an initiative by the Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union was not fully successful.

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board had issued a directive to Milma to come up with an action plan with the assistance of Clean Kerala Company to collect the sachets and recycle them. The board has reminded Milma that the buy-back system would be successful only if the local bodies ensure a flawless collection mechanism.When Milma hiked the price by `4 per litre, it had said one paise from the amount will be used for plastic collection and recycling.