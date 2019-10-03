Home States Kerala

No clarity yet on ownership of land housing apartments

The residents have already demanded a return of the land after demolition and are planning to build a new apartment in the area.

Published: 03rd October 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Maradu (Photo | Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Maradu municipality is on a race against time to initiate the demolition plan submitted before the Supreme Court, a fresh controversy has erupted over the usage of land after the demolition.

With the disbursement of Rs 25 lakh compensation as per SC order, many officials are of the view that the state government should take over the ownership of land to avoid future violations.“As the government is taking up the responsibility of transferring the compensation, it should also ensure the acquisition of the prime plots to avoid future constructions in the same site,” said a Maradu municipality official.

Whereas, Maradu Municipality Chairperson T H Nadeera has clarified that there has been no discussion on the subject. “We haven’t held any discussion on the matter. We will abide by all upcoming decisions to be taken by the government,” she said.     

Residents, meanwhile, refuted the claims of officials.“The land will belong to the flat owners. The apex court has ordered only the demolition of the illegal constructions. It has not mentioned anything about acquiring land. There has never been any talk about land acquisition in the entire history of the legal hassle,” said Shamsudheen Karunagappally, president, H2O residents’ association.

The residents have already demanded a return of the land after demolition and are planning to build a new apartment in the area. “During the meeting with the district collector, we have demanded a ‘clean land’ by removing the concrete debris within three months after the demolition,” he said.

TAGS
Maradu flats
