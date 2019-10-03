Home States Kerala

Now, razing sword over 625 buildings on Vembanad lake

Local people in the coastal region have made the most violations while constructing residential buildings against which grama panchayats have issued demolition notices.

Published: 03rd October 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Owners of 625 buildings situated around the Vembanad lake have started feeling the tremors of the Supreme Court order, asking the state government to demolish four apartment complexes in Maradu.
They are waiting with bated breath after a report filed by the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) in the Kerala High Court listed 212 violations in Alappuzha district, 30 in Kottayam and 383 in Ernakulam.

The LSGD stated it has already taken steps to prevent unauthorised constructions in the no-development zones, and strict action is being taken against violators of CRZ norms and officers responsible for the same.

Local people in the coastal region have made the most violations while constructing residential buildings against which grama panchayats have issued demolition notices.

In Alappuzha, of the 212 structures, only two resorts — Kapico and Muddy in Panavally grama panchayat — are non-residential buildings.

Demolition notices have been issued under section 235 (W) of the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, but a petition against razing them is still pending before the Supreme Court, which granted an interim stay.
In Kottayam, as many as 30 buildings have been found constructed violating CRZ norms. Notices were issued to them while the respective panchayats have been asked to complete the demolition procedure without delay, the government informed the court.

Departmental disciplinary action has also been taken against Y Jose and Sidharthan, then secretaries of Panavally grama panchayat, for non-compliance with CRZ norms.

In Ernakulam, a vigilance case was registered against Cheranalloor grama panchayat officials K N Mohanan and K Sali (then secretaries) and K K Mohanan (junior superintendent) and C J Manuel (lower division clerk). Besides, a vigilance case is pending against Thuravoor grama panchayat official Nirood Prasad.

The report also stated that panchayats are empowered to handle demolition of illegal structures under the Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Management Rules, 2016. No expert mechanism, assistance or satellite images of the locations had been provided to the panchayats by the government or agencies. Only a few panchayats were provided with cadastral maps, it said.The report also said panchayats had not received or utilised funds under the Vembanadu Lake restoration project, its septuage management and environmental improvement. A National Centre for Earth Science Studies officer said more than 5,000 CRZ violations around Vembanad Lake had been identified. But no action has been taken even several years on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vembanad lake Kerala High Court
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp