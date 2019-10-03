Home States Kerala

Parties keep EC in the dark on criminal past of candidates

CEO Teeka Ram Meena told TNIE that only CPI, Congress, RSP, BSP and BDJS have furnished the required details.

By Sovi Vidyadharan
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five political parties, including the ruling CPM, have not informed election officials about their compliance with the Supreme Court order to publish in the media, details regarding criminal antecedents of candidates who contested the recent Lok Sabha election in the state.

On August 21, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) issued notices to state chiefs of CPM, BJP, IUML, SDPI and SUCI seeking details regarding their compliance with the apex court order. However, there has been no response from the political parties.

What the SC directed

Last year, the Supreme Court had ruled that candidates with criminal antecedents should publish information in this regard in newspapers and TV channels three times during the campaign period. Earlier, the candidates were required to give details of their criminal cases to the Election Commission through an affidavit. It was not mandatory for them to make it public themselves.

Also, a political party that fields candidates with criminal antecedents is also required to publish information about their criminal background. In addition to their websites, the political parties should also get the details published in newspapers and television channels on three different occasions, the SC had ruled.

While the cost of the candidate’s advertisement will be accounted as part of their poll expense, the expenditure of advertisement by the parties will be borne by the party. Though directions in this regard were issued on October 10, 2018, the rule was applied for the first time in the recent Lok Sabha election.

CEO to act tough

The CEO has decided to take up the matter with the Election Commission in New Delhi. “We have prepared a detailed list both candidate-wise and political party-wise which will be submitted to the Election Commission. This is a serious matter and can attract contempt of court,” Meena said.

More info needed
Only CPI, Congress, RSP, BSP and BDJS have furnished the required details. More clarification was sought from Congress and RSP

Court observation
