Home States Kerala

Patriarch of Antioch reaches out to faithful

The Patriarch appealed to the Centre and state government to make sure everyone was given the freedom to worship the way he or she wants.

Published: 03rd October 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the incidents which unfolded at St Mary’s Church, Piravom, the Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II, supreme head of the Jacobite Syrian Church, expressed his anguish and anxiety while reaching out to the Church members in Kerala through a video message.

“We are saddened by the news, photos and video footage of the suffering of our people as they try to protect their God-given rights by trying to defend the church their forefathers built in Piravom and in other places. We were horrified seeing our metropolitans, clergy and lay-people being taken to police stations,” said the Patriarch.

“The events of the past few months like forcing our people out of their churches, taking away by force their places of worship and especially denying burial to their beloved ones and keeping their bodies for days at a stretch have broken our heart and pained us,” said Aphrem II in the video.

“Our beloved faithful’s suffering for the faith of their forefathers and the relationship with the Holy See of Antioch is a heroic act of faith. We understand that as good citizens of India you are required to respect the law. However, the mistreatment you have been subjected to is unacceptable. We believe our cause is a just one,” he said.

“We never imagined that there are cruel people who will go so far to inflict suffering and pain on their brothers and sisters for the sake of ownership of buildings and earthly wealth. True believers in the Lord are the ones who strive to do His will and that is to love and serve everyone. Faith cannot be measured by earthly treasures; it is a gift of God and a way of life,” he said.

“The buildings and cemeteries that you have lost can be rebuilt as you are the faithful children of your forefathers, who built them. But once the faith is gone, it cannot be retrieved without a miracle from God. We will do all that we can to make sure justice is upheld as well as your right to worship as per the traditions of your forefathers,” he said.

The Patriarch appealed to the Centre and state government to make sure everyone was given the freedom to worship the way he or she wants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
St Mary’s Church
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp