Patriarch of Antioch reaches out to faithful

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the incidents which unfolded at St Mary’s Church, Piravom, the Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II, supreme head of the Jacobite Syrian Church, expressed his anguish and anxiety while reaching out to the Church members in Kerala through a video message.

“We are saddened by the news, photos and video footage of the suffering of our people as they try to protect their God-given rights by trying to defend the church their forefathers built in Piravom and in other places. We were horrified seeing our metropolitans, clergy and lay-people being taken to police stations,” said the Patriarch.

“The events of the past few months like forcing our people out of their churches, taking away by force their places of worship and especially denying burial to their beloved ones and keeping their bodies for days at a stretch have broken our heart and pained us,” said Aphrem II in the video.

“Our beloved faithful’s suffering for the faith of their forefathers and the relationship with the Holy See of Antioch is a heroic act of faith. We understand that as good citizens of India you are required to respect the law. However, the mistreatment you have been subjected to is unacceptable. We believe our cause is a just one,” he said.

“We never imagined that there are cruel people who will go so far to inflict suffering and pain on their brothers and sisters for the sake of ownership of buildings and earthly wealth. True believers in the Lord are the ones who strive to do His will and that is to love and serve everyone. Faith cannot be measured by earthly treasures; it is a gift of God and a way of life,” he said.

“The buildings and cemeteries that you have lost can be rebuilt as you are the faithful children of your forefathers, who built them. But once the faith is gone, it cannot be retrieved without a miracle from God. We will do all that we can to make sure justice is upheld as well as your right to worship as per the traditions of your forefathers,” he said.

The Patriarch appealed to the Centre and state government to make sure everyone was given the freedom to worship the way he or she wants.