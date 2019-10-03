Proposed road beneficial to Karnataka too, say protesters

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Sultan Bathery-Valluvadi-Chikkabaragi Road, which is one of the recommendations of the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) as a solution to the night traffic ban on the stretch of NH 766 through Bandipur tiger reserve, is beneficial to travellers from Karnataka also, said Nilgiri-Wayanad NH & Rail Action Committee.

Along with the night traffic ban on NH-766, Supreme Court has also banned traffic on NH-67 (Gundlupet-Ooty Road) on the Bandipur side. This cripples night travel of people from Mysuru to Gudalur and Ooty.

If Valluvadi Road is materialised, people from Karnataka can make use of it to travel to Ooty via Sultan Bathery which results in the creation of Mysuru-Wayanad-Nilgiri-Ooty tourism corridor.

“At present, the night journey of people frowm Mysuru to Gudalur and Ooty is through Dhimbam Ghat, which involves travelling more than 100 kilometres. On the other hand, the journey through Valluvadi involves an additional 20 km only,” said Abdul Rasak C, executive committee member of the action committee. Ooty is 90 km away from Sulthan Bathery.