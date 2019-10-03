Right-wing group tries to attack Swami Agnivesh in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Social activist and Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh alleged that a group claiming to be members of a right-wing party tried to manhandle him at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The group consisting of around a dozen people objected at Agnivesh inaugurating the function held to honour traditional healers at Poojappura.

According to Agnivesh, the group tried to stop the programme claiming that he was against Hindutva.

The programme was organised by Vaidya Mahasabha and it had sought the permission of Poojappura Saraswati temple trust to use its hall. “We put up posters with the programme details at the temple three days ago. But it is the temple trust members who first raised objection at the function,” said L Pankajakshan, coordinator, Vaidya Mahasabha.

The secretary of the trust, Gopu G Nair, climbed on to the dais and shouted slogans against Agnivesh, he said. The lone policeman who was at the venue to provide security for the octogenarian activist called for reinforcement and Agnivesh was whisked away to safety. Poojapura police said no case has been registered so far.

“It is shocking that such an attack happened on Gandhi Jayanti,” Agnivesh told media persons later.

The incident happened a day after he launched ‘Vasudhaiva Kudumbakam’, a movement launched for youth to fight communalism, in the state.

“Swami chose Kerala to launch the national programme for its progressive credentials. But it is ironic that he faced attack in the state,” said Giri, a coordinator of ‘Vasudhaiva Kudumbakam’.

He alleged that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who had agreed to attend the function, kept away in the very last minute. Agnivesh had faced an attack from an ultra-right-wing mob in Jharkhand last year.