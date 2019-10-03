Home States Kerala

Rights of each parish member sacrosanct: Orthodox Church

The Orthodox faction also claimed they had not stopped the burial of any faithful.

Published: 03rd October 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “We haven’t barred the faithful from entering and offering prayers at Piravom church. It is the commotion created by a section of people on the church premises that led to this situation. If anyone comes to create chaos in the church, it cannot be allowed,” Thomas Mar Athanasius, Metropolitan of Kandanad East diocese, told reporters at Devalokam Bishop’s Palace in Kottayam on Wednesday.

The High Court, in its recent verdict, had given the Orthodox faction permission to conduct Holy Mass at Piravom church on Sundays.

“The Supreme Court and the High Court had passed verdicts on the church row. The incidents that unfolded at the headquarters of Kandanad East diocese in Muvattupuzha last week were unacceptable. A mob threw stones and broke windows of the building,” he said.  

The Orthodox faction also claimed they had not stopped the burial of any faithful.“We have always allowed and sanctioned burials. All we need is that the family of the deceased should approach the priests of our faction with a request for permission for funeral,” said Fr Johns Abraham Konat, spokesperson of the Orthodox Church.

He said the vicar of Piravom church, Fr Skaria Vattakattil, was thrown out of the church in 2008 due to his close association with the Orthodox faction. The Patriarch of Antioch has not understood the situation here and our demands. This is evident from his recent statement, which is deeply saddening. The rights of each and every member of the Piravom parish will be ensured in the church, said the Orthodox faction

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orthodox Church
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp