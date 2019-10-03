Rights of each parish member sacrosanct: Orthodox Church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “We haven’t barred the faithful from entering and offering prayers at Piravom church. It is the commotion created by a section of people on the church premises that led to this situation. If anyone comes to create chaos in the church, it cannot be allowed,” Thomas Mar Athanasius, Metropolitan of Kandanad East diocese, told reporters at Devalokam Bishop’s Palace in Kottayam on Wednesday.



The High Court, in its recent verdict, had given the Orthodox faction permission to conduct Holy Mass at Piravom church on Sundays.

“The Supreme Court and the High Court had passed verdicts on the church row. The incidents that unfolded at the headquarters of Kandanad East diocese in Muvattupuzha last week were unacceptable. A mob threw stones and broke windows of the building,” he said.

The Orthodox faction also claimed they had not stopped the burial of any faithful.“We have always allowed and sanctioned burials. All we need is that the family of the deceased should approach the priests of our faction with a request for permission for funeral,” said Fr Johns Abraham Konat, spokesperson of the Orthodox Church.

He said the vicar of Piravom church, Fr Skaria Vattakattil, was thrown out of the church in 2008 due to his close association with the Orthodox faction. The Patriarch of Antioch has not understood the situation here and our demands. This is evident from his recent statement, which is deeply saddening. The rights of each and every member of the Piravom parish will be ensured in the church, said the Orthodox faction