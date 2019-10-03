Home States Kerala

Southwest monsoon draws to close, but showers likely for 2 more weeks

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Southwest monsoon in Kerala officially came to an end on September 30 with the state registering 14 per cent above normal rainfall, bringing cheer to farming and power generation sectors. However, the state is likely to experience isolated showers for a couple of weeks and they are to be followed by the Northeast monsoon that accounts for around 20 per cent of total rainfall it receives in a year.

Meteorological Department Thiruvananthapuram director K Santhosh told TNIE though the season has come to an end, the process of Southwest monsoon withdrawing from the state is yet to start. It is expected that the withdrawal will start from northwest of Rajasthan in 10 days and move to central India and southern peninsular India thereafter. Since the monsoon is yet to start its exit from the state, the conditions are still favourable for isolated rain and the state is likely to experience moderate showers for a couple of weeks more, he said.

Similarly, Northeast monsoon normally arrives in Kerala by October 20 and there would not be any major interval between the withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon and onset of Northeast monsoon in Kerala, he added.

He also said there was a considerable change in the pattern of Southwest monsoon rain lashing the state over the past two years with August and September receiving the lion’s share of the total rainfall of the state.But it doesn’t mean that this is a new phenomenon. In the past, the state had witnessed such anomalies in the pattern of rain.But what’s more striking is that the number of intense spells has increased considerably in the past two years and this is mainly because of the climate change which is a brazen reality now, he said.

According to official, this phenomenon is visible across the country considering the fact that even after the late onset of monsoon and largely deficient rainfall during the month of June, the seasonal rainfall not only ended in the above normal category with 110 per cent of its long period average, but also monsoon rainfall in July, August and September was seen as a deviation from its long period average of 105 per cent, 115 per cent and 152 per cent, respectively.

In the case of Kerala, June and July witnessed a deficient rainfall of over 33 per cent, ringing an alarm bell in the power generation sector, which largely depends on monsoon rainfall.But the late surge helped the state to fill its reservoirs with enough water and when the season drew to a close on Monday, the water level in Idukki was 78 per cent of the total storage level and considering the imminent Northeast monsoon, the state need not worry about the water levels in reservoirs owned by KSEB and irrigation department.

