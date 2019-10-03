The women waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in its history, the Indian Coffee House chain based in Thrissur is appointing three women as its staff members. All three will join duty as waitresses on Thursday. Two of them will join the MLA Quarters branch here and one will join a branch in Thrissur.

A Coffee House official said that the three are widows of former Coffee House employees appointed under the compassionate appointment scheme.“In the beginning, they would be given light duties. It would be more of a training session in the first few weeks,” he said.

The women staff to be appointed at the MLA Quarters branch are Sreekutty R S hailing from Kottukal and Sheena L hailing from Kallayam, both in Thiruvananthapuram. The original plan of the Thrissur-based India Coffee Board Workers’ Cooperative Society was to recruit around 80 women. But the new recruitment was restricted to compassionate appointment following a court order.

The society has over 50 branches in the southern districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur. The other Indian Coffee House chain based in Kannur had opened doors to women staff in March this year. It has around 25 branches in the northern districts from Palakkad to Kasaragod.