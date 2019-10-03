Home States Kerala

Trains to be delayed after signal failure at Kollam railway station

As the gates are being controlled manually, a slight delay will be caused in the running of all trains passing through this lane, said the officer,

indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Four express trains and few passenger trains were delayed after signal failure disrupted operations at Kollam railway station on Thursday morning.

"Around 7 am, a signal failure was identified at the station. As the failure was related to the gate signal we are forced to control the traffic from both sides manually causing a slight delay in the running of the trains. The staffs are rectifying the issue and are in progress to restore the service to normal," said a railway official.

Following that trains got delayed for an average of 15 minutes due to signal disruption - Train no 56715 Kanyakumari passenger, 56305 Kottayam - Quilon passenger, 16315 Kochuveli Express, 16303 Vanchinad Express, 16841 Thiruvananthapuram Express and 16381 Kanyakumari Express.

