Home States Kerala

Wayanad trader body moves Karnataka HC, suggests alternative road

Chamber of Commerce says Sultan Bathery-Valluvadi-Chikkabaragi road will end the impasse, as it passes through only 19km of forest and cuts short distance by 20km

Published: 03rd October 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Assumption UP School dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi protest at Sultan Bathery on Wednesday against the night traffic ban through Bandipur forest | Express

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Wayanad Chamber of Commerce (WCC) has filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday inviting its attention to the Sultan Bathery-Valluvadi-Chikkabaragi alternative road to resolve the imbroglio regarding the night traffic ban on the Bandipur stretch. The chamber has proposed the highly feasible and environmentally viable route to the Karnataka chief secretary also.

“We don’t know why the Kerala government has not apprised the Supreme Court of the highly feasible Valluvadi-Chikkabaragi-Begur-Mysuru route. The route has not come up in official discussions. WCC will file another writ petition in the Kerala High Court and submit a memorandum to the Kerala chief secretary highlighting the alternative road,” WCC president Johny Pattani told TNIE.

He said the chamber is totally against the complete shutdown of Kozhikode-Kollegal NH 766 and wants the night traffic ban on the Bandipur stretch lifted. “The complete shutdown will cause the death of the hill district. At the same time, we have to be realistic. When there is a straight and shorter road connecting Wayanad and Mysuru passing through only a lesser area of forest, why can’t we recommend it as the best alternative road before the apex court?” Pattani asks.

The Sulthan Bathery-Valluvadi-Chikkabaragi road, which was one of the recommendations of NATPAC in 2014, is claimed to pass through 19 kilometres of forest, besides cutting short the  distance by 20km.
But people who knew the road closely aver that the road passes through only 9km of forest.

The proposed road starts from Moolamkavu near Sulthan Bathery and proceeds on the Valluvadi-Chikkabaragi-Begur-Mysore route.

From Chikkabaragi, it could be connected to Gundlupet also. Environmentalists, Nilgiri-Wayanad NH & Rail Action Committee and WCC are for this route.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wayanad Karnataka High Court
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp