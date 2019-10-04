50 booked for heckling Swami Agnivesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poojappura police have registered a case against 50 “identifiable” people, allegedly linked to Sangh Parivar outfits, for manhandling social activist Swami Agnivesh while he was attending a programme organised by traditional healers on Wednesday.

The police said so far, no arrest has been made. A call on whether to slap more sections against the offenders will be taken after their interrogation, the police said.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Agnivesh. As per the police, the complaint said the 80-year-old scholar-cum-activist was heckled by right-wing activists while he came to inaugurate a seminar organised by Vaidya Mahasabha, a collective of traditional healers.

Agnivesh had said the attackers created a ruckus at the venue alleging he was anti-Hindu. He had also alleged that RSS workers were behind the attack and that, despite being present there, the police did not take timely and sufficient action.