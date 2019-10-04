Blessy to make documentary on Maradu flat residents

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Director Blessy is known for making some heart-wrenching movies such as ‘Thanmathra’ and ‘Bhramaram’. Now, for the first time, he will make a documentary where he has a direct connect and an experience he himself is part of—the misery and troubles that nearly 330 flat owners of Maradu are going through.

The director, who is a resident of Holy Faith H20, one of the four apartment complexes to be razed down due to violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone, will come out with a documentary.

“As part of the documentary, his assistant has recorded the situation which we are going through for the past several days. It is learnt that the director is trying to bring out the real truth which is leading to the demolition of flats,” said a resident.

There are bedridden patients, students who are preparing for crucial exams but are distracted, and several others who are going through a rough patch. All these moving stories will be captured in the documentary, it is learnt.

This will be the filmmaker's second documentary. In 2016, he had completed ‘100 years of Chrysostom’, a documentary on Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, the emeritus Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, who is a centenarian.