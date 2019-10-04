Bypoll campaign: Sabarimala takes centre stage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With byelections in five Assembly constituencies around the corner, Sabarimala is once again occupying centre stage during campaigning. Close on the heels of attempts by the UDF and BJP to build up anti-Left sentiment among voters over Sabarimala, the CPM has come out saying that Sabarimala won’t be a campaign issue at all.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala was the first to invoke the Sabarimala issue during campaigning.

Making it clear that the UDF won’t leave the issue, Chennithala, while speaking at an election convention, said the UDF would bring in a legislation restricting women’s entry to Sabarimala if it comes to power. Following which the UDF and the BJP kept on making references to the Sabarimala issue.

A recent remark by LDF’s Manjeshwar candidate Shankar Rai that customs should be followed by those going to Sabarimala brought back the matter to the limelight.The remark has come as a headache to the Left Front which was riding on the Pala bypoll victory.

Responding to questions in this regard on Thursday, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said Shankar has not taken a stance against women’s entry. He further added that Sabarimala was not at all a campaign topic during the by-elections.

Kodiyeri said Rai hadn’t said anything against the party stance. “Sabarimala will not be a point of discussion during the polls. The people’s verdict in Manjeshwar will have no impact on the Supreme Court order on Sabarimala. The SC is not going to hear the review petitions as per the by-election results,” Kodiyeri said.

Meanwhile, Chennithala reiterated that issues related to Sabarimala verdict would be discussed in the bypoll. He challenged the CPM and the Left Front to make their stance clear on the remarks by Shankar.

In another development, senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan made it clear that Sabarimala was one of the major topics to be discussed in the bypoll.

“Matters related to belief and development are issues that touch the people. Hence, these would be discussed in the by-elections,” he said while adding that campaigning would not be on Sabarimala issue alone.

The BJP leader pointed out that during the previous election also, Sabarimala was one of the major issues.

Though BJP candidates failed, there was 16 per cent increase in the vote share. It was primarily because of the people’s resentment towards the state government and the Opposition.

Kummanam also rejected the stance taken by the Left candidates in Manjeshwar and Konni in connection with the issue of belief.

“The Left government failed to protect the believers. It has always taken a stance against believers and their sentiments,”he said.

Headache for LDF

The recent remark by LDF’s Manjeshwar candidate Shankar Rai that customs should be followed by those going to Sabarimala has come as a headache to the Left Front which was riding on the Pala bypoll victory.