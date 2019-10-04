Gave Rs 3.5 crore to Kappan not Kodiyeri: Businessman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an embarrassment to newly elected Pala MLA Mani C Kappan and the Left Front, a Mumbai-based Malayali businessman Dinesh Menon has alleged that Kappan swindled him of Rs 3.5 crore after promising shares of Kannur International Airport (KIAL).

He said Kappan had returned only Rs 25 lakh to him in 2012 when he demanded his money back. He disclosed the details of his money transaction after RSP leader Shibu Baby John released a copy of the statement given to the CBI by Kappan, in which he stated that Dinesh had given money to CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and his son to get shares of Kannur Airport.

But the industrialist claimed that it was not Kodiyeri but Kappan who swindled the money. Kappan had once taken him to the residence of Kodiyeri when he was the home minister in the V S Achuthanandan government. And he had never met Kodiyeri’s son during the time and even after the deal, he said.

Kappan had given a cheque to Dinesh when he had given money to him and later the cheque bounced. Kappan had also promised a plot he had pledged for Rs 75 lakh near Kumarakom to him, but later he didn’t honour his word, Dinesh said. Kappan had promised him 16 per cent share in KIAL and it valued Rs 225 crore. He had also attended a meeting held in connection with the construction of the airport during that time.

He had also filed a complaint against Kappan and he has been facing trial in court in connection with the case.