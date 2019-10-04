Kerala agrees to bear 25% of land cost, six-lane NH 66 to be a reality soon

Home States Kerala

Published: 04th October 2019 05:57 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) and Kerala Government signed an MoU on Thursday to convert the 526-km National Highway 66 stretch in the state from Thalappady in Kasaragod to Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram into six lanes.

The MoU signing followed Tuesday’s meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi. Kerala will bear 25 per cent of the total land-acquisition cost as it had informed the Centre earlier.

Gadkari had given the officials a dressing down in New Delhi in front of Pinarayi and directed them to issue the order on Tuesday itself after it was pointed out that they were dragging their feet despite the state having agreed to share the project cost.

Officials from the Union ministry and National Highways Authority of India will soon visit the state and start the work to make the NH 66 45-metre width.

Considering the difficulty in getting land in the state, Gadkari had directed officials to execute the development with necessary design changes. PWD Principal Secretary Kamala Vardhana Rao and MORTH Joint Secretary Amit Ghosh signed the MoU.

