Kerala cops to exhume bodies of  6 members of family who died at different times, but in same manner

Most of them collapsed and died instantly and the family members thought it to be due to heart attack. The postmortem examination a body confirmed the presence of cyanide.

Published: 04th October 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The District Crime Branch (Kozhikode Rural) is all set to exhume the bodies of six members of a family at Koodathayi, who died in different years but in a similar manner, for forensic examination to ascertain the actual cause of death.

According to the police, the mortal remains of Ponnamattam Tom Thomas, his wife Annamma, their son Roy Thomas and Annamma’s brother Mathew Manjadiyil, are to be exhumed from Koodathayi St Mary’s Church cemetery on Friday morning.

The remains of their relative Sily and her 10-month-old child would be exhumed from Kodenchery church cemetery within a couple of days.

Though no foul play was suspected at the time of their deaths, an investigation was launched after a family member grew suspicious and lodged a complaint with the police four months ago. The case, which was investigated by the Kodenchery police initially, was later taken over by the District Crime Branch.

“Senior police officers and forensic experts would be briefed about the case at the Thamarassery guest house in the morning. The process to exhume the remains of the four bodies from Koodathayi church will begin shortly after this,” said District Crime Branch DySP Haridasan R, who is investigating the case.

The first death pertaining to the case was that of Annamma, a retired school teacher who collapsed and died in August 2002 reportedly after having a cup of soup. There was no suspicion of foul play in her death. Annamma’s husband Tom Thomas died in August 2008 and their son Roy Thomas died in September 2011. Mathew died soon after this and Sily and her child died in 2014. Most of them collapsed and died instantly and the family members thought it to be due to heart attack. The postmortem examination on Roy’s body had confirmed the presence of cyanide.

No postmortem examination was carried out on other bodies. It is following this that Roy’s brother Rojo grew suspicious about the deaths and lodged a complaint with Kozhikode Rural SP KG Simon.

TAGS
cyanide death kerala family murder case Kozhikode murder case
