Home States Kerala

KSRTC cancels 1,140 schedules; more expected on Friday

A statement from KSRTC said only 578 schedules were cancelled between 8am and 8pm on Thursday.

Published: 04th October 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Passengers had a harrowing time on Thursday as Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) cancelled 1,140 bus schedules. Commuters depending on ordinary bus services were hit the most as KSRTC chose to deploy drivers in more revenue-earning super class segments.

It managed to operate only 4,172 of the 5,312  schedules on Thursday. The mass cancellation was due to the retrenchment of 2,700 temporary drivers to comply with a High Court order that directed KSRTC to fill vacancies with fresh recruitment of drivers on a permanent basis.

As per a conservative estimate, KSRTC suffered a loss of at least `1 crore in ticket collection on Thursday, the details of which will be known only on Friday. KSRTC chairman and managing director (CMD) M P Dinesh, declined to comment.

A statement from KSRTC said only 578 schedules were cancelled between 8am and 8pm on Thursday. “We gave priority to routes that have maximum demand from passengers,” said the statement. 

However an officer, on condition of anonymity, said the scene was so bad in Thiruvananthapuram that police had to be called in to deal with the angry crowd. “The management managed to operate schedules by forcing drivers who had done double duty on Wednesday to continue work on Thursday,” he said. He said there would be more cancellations on Friday as permanent drivers are protesting against being made to work without rest. KSRTC has given a direction to cancel leaves of all permanent drivers till further notice to operate maximum number of schedules.

The cancellations due to the driver shortage are likely to be a repeat of the situation that prevailed in the first week of July when the court first directed KSRTC to end the practice of appointing empanelled drivers beyond 179 consecutive days.

KSRTC submitted an affidavit before the court on Thursday informing it of the steps taken to comply with the order. The petitioners seeking appointment as permanent drivers in KSRTC took the corporation to the High Court in a contempt petition last week.

The court directed KSRTC to follow the previous order by the Supreme Court and retrench all temporary drivers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp