KSRTC cancels 1,140 schedules; more expected on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Passengers had a harrowing time on Thursday as Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) cancelled 1,140 bus schedules. Commuters depending on ordinary bus services were hit the most as KSRTC chose to deploy drivers in more revenue-earning super class segments.

It managed to operate only 4,172 of the 5,312 schedules on Thursday. The mass cancellation was due to the retrenchment of 2,700 temporary drivers to comply with a High Court order that directed KSRTC to fill vacancies with fresh recruitment of drivers on a permanent basis.

As per a conservative estimate, KSRTC suffered a loss of at least `1 crore in ticket collection on Thursday, the details of which will be known only on Friday. KSRTC chairman and managing director (CMD) M P Dinesh, declined to comment.

A statement from KSRTC said only 578 schedules were cancelled between 8am and 8pm on Thursday. “We gave priority to routes that have maximum demand from passengers,” said the statement.

However an officer, on condition of anonymity, said the scene was so bad in Thiruvananthapuram that police had to be called in to deal with the angry crowd. “The management managed to operate schedules by forcing drivers who had done double duty on Wednesday to continue work on Thursday,” he said. He said there would be more cancellations on Friday as permanent drivers are protesting against being made to work without rest. KSRTC has given a direction to cancel leaves of all permanent drivers till further notice to operate maximum number of schedules.

The cancellations due to the driver shortage are likely to be a repeat of the situation that prevailed in the first week of July when the court first directed KSRTC to end the practice of appointing empanelled drivers beyond 179 consecutive days.

KSRTC submitted an affidavit before the court on Thursday informing it of the steps taken to comply with the order. The petitioners seeking appointment as permanent drivers in KSRTC took the corporation to the High Court in a contempt petition last week.

The court directed KSRTC to follow the previous order by the Supreme Court and retrench all temporary drivers.