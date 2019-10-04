KSRTC crisis continues, more bus cancellations on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of mass cancellation of KSRTC bus services due to shortage of drivers, Transport Minister A K Saseendran has called for an urgent meeting of top officials to find a solution on Friday.

Over 800 services have been cancelled on Friday in continuation of cancellations on the previous days. The cancellations are likely to increase by evening.

Ordinary services were hit the most as KSRTC chose to deploy drivers in more revenue earning superclass segments. It managed to operate only 4172 out of 5312 schedules on Thursday. The mass cancellation was due to the retrenchment of 2700 temporary drivers to comply with a court order that directed KSRTC to fill vacancies with fresh recruitment of drivers on a permanent basis. A conservative estimate found that KSRTC suffered a loss of at least Rs 1 crore in ticket collection on Thursday.

The cancellations due to the driver shortage are likely to be a repeat of the situation that prevailed in the first week of July when the court first directed KSRTC to end the practice of appointing temporary drivers beyond 179 consecutive days. KSRTC submitted an affidavit before the court on Thursday informing steps taken to comply with the order.

The petitioners seeking appointment as permanent drivers in KSRTC took the corporation to the Kerala High Court in a contempt petition last week. The court directed KSRTC to follow the previous order by the Supreme Court and retrench all temporary drivers.

Though the Supreme Court had directed KSRTC to not use the services of temporary drivers, it managed to tide over the schedule cancellations with the help of temporary drivers. Those in drivers' rank list were also appointed on a temporary basis. But those in the rank list challenged the practice and demanded KSRTC to make a permanent appointment.