Home States Kerala

Maradu flat residents move out, hope for miracles

Owners of 243 of the 326 flats vacate as deadline ends; the others submit affidavit; no one allowed to stay after midnight

Published: 04th October 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

With the deadline to vacate their flats coming to an end on Thursday, residents of all four complexes slated for demolition were on a race against time to shift their belongings. Here, residents of Alfa Serene are seen bringing their materials down using ropes after the elevators developed a snag | PICS: A Sanesh

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was akin to bidding a final goodbye for residents of the four apartment complexes at Maradu facing demolition as the deadline for vacating their flats ended on Thursday. Even as they left the building with their belongings, they chose to leave behind the ceiling fans, crystal chandeliers, and name boards.

“We still believe a miracle could happen,” said Saleena Musthafa, a resident of Holy faith H20, one of the four apartments to be razed for flouting the Coastal Regulation Zone rules. “We have a deep bond with our apartments. We can’t describe the safety and security we felt while living here.”

Unlike Saleena, several residents of the four complexes did not move out citing various reasons when the extended deadline to vacate the flats ended at midnight. Residents of only 243 out of the 326 flats have fully vacated their apartments when the extended deadline ended.

The remaining 83 residents have agreed to give an undertaking to sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who has been given the additional charge as the secretary of Maradu municipality, through an affidavit that they will indeed move out. The affidavit will also clearly mention the date by which they will shift their belongings.

“Several flat owners who are yet to shift their belongings have agreed to fully cooperate with the eviction procedure. In case the residents face difficulties in shifting their belongings or sick and old relatives, police personnel will be deployed from AR (armed reserve) camp to help them.

Those who can’t shift their belongings before the deadline have been asked to submit a written affidavit mentioning the time required for doing the same. However, no one will be allowed to stay inside the flats from Thursday midnight. They can shift the belongings,” an officer who is in charge of the demolition activity told TNIE.

Though there was an apprehension that the electricity and water connections to the apartments will be snapped by 5pm, the authorities decided not to do so till Friday. It is also learnt that no official direction has been given to the KSEB or Kerala Water Authority to disconnect the supply lines.

“The residents are facing some issues in shifting the belongings. If we disconnect the power supply, it will further delay the shifting process. A direction to disconnect the water and power supplies would be given on Friday,” said the officer.

A high-level meeting held earlier in the day decided not to evict the residents forcibly. Following this, ACP K Laljy visited the flats and offered help.

Investigation to be completed in three months, says ADGP Thachankary
Newly-appointed Crime Branch ADGP Tomin J Thachankary who visited Maradu on Thursday, said a probe is on to find out the irregularities in the construction of the apartment complexes. “We are planning to complete the probe within three months. The Supreme Court has already found a violation of rules. The Crime Branch will investigate the roles of persons involved, including builders and officials,” said Thachankary.

Other highlights

Residents of 83 flats agree to give undertaking clearly mentioning the date by which they will shift their belongings.
Power and water supply not to be disconnected till today
Non-resident Keralites  allowed to shift belongings till buildings are handed over to demolition firms

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp