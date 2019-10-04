Maradu flat residents move out, hope for miracles

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: It was akin to bidding a final goodbye for residents of the four apartment complexes at Maradu facing demolition as the deadline for vacating their flats ended on Thursday. Even as they left the building with their belongings, they chose to leave behind the ceiling fans, crystal chandeliers, and name boards.



“We still believe a miracle could happen,” said Saleena Musthafa, a resident of Holy faith H20, one of the four apartments to be razed for flouting the Coastal Regulation Zone rules. “We have a deep bond with our apartments. We can’t describe the safety and security we felt while living here.”

Unlike Saleena, several residents of the four complexes did not move out citing various reasons when the extended deadline to vacate the flats ended at midnight. Residents of only 243 out of the 326 flats have fully vacated their apartments when the extended deadline ended.

The remaining 83 residents have agreed to give an undertaking to sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who has been given the additional charge as the secretary of Maradu municipality, through an affidavit that they will indeed move out. The affidavit will also clearly mention the date by which they will shift their belongings.

“Several flat owners who are yet to shift their belongings have agreed to fully cooperate with the eviction procedure. In case the residents face difficulties in shifting their belongings or sick and old relatives, police personnel will be deployed from AR (armed reserve) camp to help them.

Those who can’t shift their belongings before the deadline have been asked to submit a written affidavit mentioning the time required for doing the same. However, no one will be allowed to stay inside the flats from Thursday midnight. They can shift the belongings,” an officer who is in charge of the demolition activity told TNIE.

Though there was an apprehension that the electricity and water connections to the apartments will be snapped by 5pm, the authorities decided not to do so till Friday. It is also learnt that no official direction has been given to the KSEB or Kerala Water Authority to disconnect the supply lines.

“The residents are facing some issues in shifting the belongings. If we disconnect the power supply, it will further delay the shifting process. A direction to disconnect the water and power supplies would be given on Friday,” said the officer.

A high-level meeting held earlier in the day decided not to evict the residents forcibly. Following this, ACP K Laljy visited the flats and offered help.

Investigation to be completed in three months, says ADGP Thachankary

Newly-appointed Crime Branch ADGP Tomin J Thachankary who visited Maradu on Thursday, said a probe is on to find out the irregularities in the construction of the apartment complexes. “We are planning to complete the probe within three months. The Supreme Court has already found a violation of rules. The Crime Branch will investigate the roles of persons involved, including builders and officials,” said Thachankary.

