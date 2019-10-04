No sensitive booths in Ernakulam: District Collector, S Suhas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector, S Suhas, who is also the district electoral officer, declared Ernakulam - where the by-polls are scheduled to be held on October 21 - as a tension-free Assembly constituency without any sensitive booths.

It was as per a report filed by the police that there are no sensitive or high sensitive booths that the district collector made the declaration. In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, five booths in Ernakulam were reported as sensitive. However, the police found out that no untoward incidents or cases related to political rivalry were reported from these places in the past few months. The district collector also asked the squad of officials to strictly monitor whether there is a violation of the model code of conduct in the constituency.

The collector’s instruction came in the wake of finalisation of candidates and the campaigning entering the next phase. He also instructed the Excise Department to report on incidents related to the seizure of illegal liquor and drugs. The police were also asked to intensify law and order monitoring. The collector said a three-tier security system would be put in place for polling stations and counting centres.