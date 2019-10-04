UDF salvo against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan puts LDF in dock

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the byelections in five Assembly constituencies, the UDF has fired its first salvo. Putting the ruling CPM in the dock, RSP leader Shibu Baby John has come out with a major revelation – an alleged deposition made by MLA designate Mani C Kappan against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan before the CBI – raising bribery charges against the CPM state secretary.

Referring to an earlier deposition made by NCP leader Kappan before the CBI, the UDF has raised major allegation against Kodiyeri and his son Bineesh. Shibu alleged that Kappan deposed against Kodiyeri before the CBI in 2013 in connection with a Rs 3.5-crore cheating case. The deposition mentions giving bribe to the CPM leader.

In a Facebook post, Shibu said Mumbai-based Keralite businessman Dinesh Menon had approached the CBI with a cheating complaint to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore against Kappan. In his response to the CBI, Kappan said he had introduced Dinesh to the then home minister Kodiyeri and his son Bineesh.

Shibu posted documents revealing the deposition made by Kappan. As per the documents, Kappan said, “When the distribution of the Kannur airport shares was underway, Dinesh wanted to meet the then home minister and his son. I introduced them. I came to know about the payments between them only after the businessman himself told me about it.” Kappan had also told the CBI that he would speak to those involved in the matter.

In his social media post, Shibu also challenged Kappan to make it clear whether he still stood by his statement implicating Kodiyeri.“Kappan is now an LDF MLA. He had deposed before the CBI about a bribe to a former home minister, who’s currently the CPM state secretary, and his son. People of Kerala have the right to know the truth behind it,” said Shibu.

The bribery charges raised against the CPM state secretary have already started creating ripples in the state’s political sphere. While Kappan rejected making such a deposition, Dinesh said he had not given money to Kodiyeri.

Kappan dismisses allegations

Kottayam: Dismissing the allegations raised by Shibu Baby John against him, NCP leader and Pala MLA Mani C Kappan said the allegations were only an election stunt. Kappan added he had mentioned the details of the case in his poll affidavit.

“Dinesh Menon had approached me for taking partnership in my landed property in Meghalaya and paid an amount of Rs 1.85 crore as advance. When the deal failed to materialise, I gave back Rs 25 lakh and a cheque for the rest of the amount. However, the cheque bounced after I faced some financial crisis and Dinesh filed a case against me in a court in Mumbai,” he said.