As drought looms, earth sciences centre launches critical zone study

KOCHI: Noticing the erratic and extreme fluctuations in rainfall and a significant increase in Land Surface Temperature (LST) in Kerala, scientists have warned that the rain surplus state is fast turning into a drought-prone area.

During the Southwest monsoon season this year, hydrologists noticed a significant increase in LST in Kerala.“The capacity of the surface soil to hold moisture has decreased, possibly due to increased evaporation. While Kerala used to experience cool weather during the rainy season, this year, the day time temperature rose significantly during the short dry spells in between. This points at the changing weather conditions,” said Centre for Water Resources Development and Management Geomatics Division former head VP Dinesan.

Considering the drastic change in climatic conditions, the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) has initiated steps to establish two Critical Zone Observatories at Munnar and Attappadi to study the impact of climate change on the skin of the earth.

“Though Kerala acts as the ‘Gateway’ of Indian Summer Monsoon (ISM), it is not a ‘safe state’ when it comes to freshwater availability. The rainfall pattern has been changing drastically over the years, aggravating the incidence of floods and landslides during the wet season and water scarcity during summer. The rapidly changing water scenario of the state needs a thorough investigation and considering the situation we have initiated steps to establish two Critical Zone Observatories in the state,” said NCESS Hydrological Processes division Group Head D Padmalal.

The critical zone is the dynamic system that extends from the top of the canopy to the bottom of groundwater aquifers, which includes the land surface, vegetation and water bodies, which form the most heterogeneous portion of earth.

“The capability of our water storage organs like hills, forests and wetlands has been deteriorating due to human intervention. The rising incidence of water-borne diseases are indicators of stress. Most of the rivers in the state have lost perennial flow in the upper and middle reaches. The number of no-flow days and low-flow days is increasing in the lower reaches of the rivers,” he said.

Though a unit of land in Kerala receives 2.5 times more rainfall than the national average, it is an irony that the same unit of land has to support about four times more population and sustain a rich and diverse biological stock, said Padmalal.

“During the monsoon season, Kerala has been receiving intense rainfall during a short wet spell which is often followed by a longer dry spell in the recent years. A study of the data has revealed that the wet spell is shrinking and the dry spell is expanding during the monsoon season. Our Hydrological Processes group has launched a study into the phenomenon,” said NCESS Atmospheric Processes group head KK Ramachandran.