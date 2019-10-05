Custodial death: Eight Excise officials booked for murder

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Pavaratty police on Friday registered a murder case against the eight Excise officials involved in the custodial death of Ranjith Kumar, a native of Tirur, Malappuram, on October 1.

Excise preventive officers Ummer, Jabbar and Anup and five civil Excise officers have been booked in the wake of Ranjith’s autopsy report which pointed towards custodial torture. The police had earlier registered a case of unnatural death under CrPC Section 174. This has now been changed to IPC Section 302. City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra GH has also formed a special investigation team under Guruvayur ACP Biju Bhaskar to probe the case.

Ranjith was nabbed by Excise officials for allegedly peddling ganja. His post-mortem report had indicated the presence of 12 internal injuries, two of which were found to be severe enough to cause death. Discrepancies have also emerged regarding Ranjith’s arrest. Though his arrest was recorded from Guruvayur, sources said Ranjith was actually taken into custody from somewhere else. Moreover, though norms require an inspector to be present while arresting a ganja peddler, it was not done in Ranjith’s case.

Suspension recommended

Excise Additional Commissioner Sam Christy, who conducted a department-level inquiry into the case, has recommended the suspension of the eight officers. Sources said their suspension is likely soon as a case has already been registered against them.

Chennithala seeks judicial probe into ganja peddler’s custodial death

Thrissur: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has sought a judicial probe into the death of a person while he was under the custody of the Excise Guruvayur special squad. He also slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who, while referring to the Nedumkandam custodial death case, had said such deaths were isolated incidents. “How can one believe the authenticity of probes into incidents of custodial torture if the persons who are involved in the incidents are the ones probing them. Hence, a judicial probe is necessary to bring out the truth,” he said. Malappuram native Ranjith Kumar, 40, had died in the custody of Excise officials who had nabbed him for allegedly peddling ganja on October 1.

Youth Cong stages protest march

Youth Congress activists took out a protest march to the district Excise office on Friday seeking a judicial probe into the case. Inaugurating the march, District Congress Committee general secretary John Daniel said the police way of torturing people taken into custody was now spreading to the Excise Department as well.