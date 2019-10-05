Home States Kerala

Custodial death: Eight Excise officials booked for murder

The Pavaratty police on Friday registered a murder case against the eight Excise officials involved in the custodial death of Ranjith Kumar, a native of Tirur, Malappuram, on October 1.

Published: 05th October 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial death

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express illustration))

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Pavaratty police on Friday registered a murder case against the eight Excise officials involved in the custodial death of Ranjith Kumar, a native of Tirur, Malappuram, on October 1.

Excise preventive officers Ummer, Jabbar and Anup and five civil Excise officers have been booked in the wake of Ranjith’s autopsy report which pointed towards custodial torture. The police had earlier registered a case of unnatural death under CrPC Section 174. This has now been changed to IPC Section 302. City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra GH has also formed a special investigation team under Guruvayur ACP Biju Bhaskar to probe the case.

Ranjith was nabbed by Excise officials for allegedly peddling ganja. His post-mortem report had indicated the presence of 12 internal injuries, two of which were found to be severe enough to cause death. Discrepancies have also emerged regarding Ranjith’s arrest. Though his arrest was recorded from Guruvayur, sources said Ranjith was actually taken into custody from somewhere else. Moreover, though norms require an inspector to be present while arresting a ganja peddler, it was not done in Ranjith’s case.

Suspension recommended

Excise Additional Commissioner Sam Christy, who conducted a department-level inquiry into the case, has recommended the suspension of the eight officers. Sources said their suspension is likely soon as a case has already been registered against them.

Chennithala seeks judicial probe into ganja peddler’s custodial death

Thrissur: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has sought a judicial probe into the death of a person while he was under the custody of the Excise Guruvayur special squad. He also slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who, while referring to the Nedumkandam custodial death case, had said such deaths were isolated incidents. “How can one believe the authenticity of probes into incidents of custodial torture if the persons who are involved in the incidents are the ones probing them. Hence, a judicial probe is necessary to bring out the truth,” he said.  Malappuram native Ranjith Kumar, 40, had died in the custody of Excise officials who had nabbed him for allegedly peddling ganja on October 1.

Youth Cong stages protest march

Youth Congress activists took out a protest march to the district Excise office on Friday seeking a judicial probe into the case. Inaugurating the march, District Congress Committee general secretary John Daniel said the police way of torturing people taken into custody was now spreading to the  Excise Department as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Custodial death murder
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp