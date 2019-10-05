Govt to extend medical aid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sports Minister E P Jayarajan has said that the state government would give medical assistance to the student who was seriously hurt after being hit on the head by a hammer

throw.The student, Abheel Johnson, is undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College. Jayarajan said in a statement that he had contacted the health department so as to ensure the best treatment to the student.

The District Collector has been told to take immediate steps to look into the issue.