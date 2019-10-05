HC seeks Centre’s view on rubber as agri produce

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has issued a notice to the Centre and state governments on a petition seeking to classify natural rubber as agricultural produce and provide minimum support prices (MSPs) for it.The petition was filed by K A Joseph, president, Indian Rubber Dealers Federation, and others, stating the Centre has a duty to fix MSP. There had been a crash in the price of rubber in the past few years which had made its production uneconomic.