Jail for those who speak against Modi, says Rahul

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Bihar Police slapping a case on nearly 49 intellectuals who had written an open letter to him raising concerns over the mob lynching in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, on Friday said the situation is such that those speaking against Modi are being sent to jail.

“All know what is happening in the country. Those who speak against Modi are being sent to jail. Modi has destroyed the economy of India. He is not for the poor. Those believing in one ideology and one leader are ruling the country,” he said while interacting with media persons here.

Narendra Modi and BJP should answer to the nation on the collapsing economy. “Why did he fuel such gross unemployment in India? India is not for solely one leader and his 15 escorting staff. What the crores of common people—labourers, students and common public—have to do?” Rahul asked.

The MP from Wayanad was here to express solidarity with the protest by NH 766 Transport Protection Committee member who demand to lift the night traffic ban on the Bandipur stretch of the national highway. The strike entered 12th day on Friday.

DYFI to write 1 lakh letters

DYFI, the CPM’s youth wing, will write one lakh letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday against the “anti-democratic” action against Adoor and others. They demanded the sedition charges against Adoor and others should be dropped immediately.

The AIYF too voiced its protest against the cops’ move, saying it violated one’s freedom of expression. The Centre and the PM were exacting political vendetta against the cultural leaders, alleged AIYF state president R Sajilal and general secretary Mahesh Kakkath.