Koodathayi multiple deaths are murder most foul

Woman relative confesses to involvement in the death of six of a family over 12 years; bodies exhumed; victims had collapsed after having food

Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi

KOZHIKODE: The Crime Branch team probing the mysterious death of six members of a family in a similar manner over a period of 12 years at Koodathayi near Thamarassery suspects it is a case of murder. A woman, a close relative who was present when each of the victims died, has confessed to her involvement, a source told TNIE on Friday.

The investigation team interrogated family members including the woman. Earlier in the day, the team did not confirm the involvement of any person in the case. Crime Branch DySP K Haridas, who is leading the investigation, said many persons have been interrogated in the case and the team has received some vital information.

“However, a detailed investigation is required to expose the exact reasons for the death. We are now waiting for the forensic report of the mortal remains of all six persons,” he added.

However, the officer hinted at foul play behind the death of the family members. All six persons died after having food and there was the presence of the woman relative during the death. Hence, it should be probed in detail, he added.

The police team on Friday exhumed bodies of all six victims from their graves. The mortal remains of Tom Thomas, his wife Annamma, their son Roy Thomas and Annamma’s brother Mathew Manjadiyil were taken out from Koodathayi St Mary’s Church cemetery. The remains of their relative Sily and her 10-month-old child Alphonsa were exhumed from Kodenchery church cemetery.

The bodies were later sent to the Regional Forensic Science Lab, Kannur, for forensic tests.  In an autopsy report, it was found that Roy Mathew died after consuming cyanide and the forensic test is mainly to check whether the all victims had ingested the poison.

Food and presence of woman

The victims died in three houses which are close by and the suspected woman, who is a family member, was present when all of them died. The police interrogated the woman and received vital information in the case.Yet another mystery behind the incident is that all victims had collapsed and died after having food. The first victim was Annamma, a retired schoolteacher, who collapsed and died in August 2002 reportedly after having a cup of soup. Annamma’s husband Tom Thomas and their younger son Roy Thomas also died in a similar manner at their house.

All three deaths happened when the suspected woman was present in their house.Mathew Manjadiyil, brother of Annamma, reportedly collapsed at his house which is close to Tom Thomas’ house in 2014. He also died after having food offered by the suspected woman.

Sily, wife of Shaju, son of Tom Thomas’ brother, also had food at her house when the suspected woman was present and went to a dental hospital where she collapsed. Her 10-month-old child, Alfonsa, died after having food given by the suspected woman when other relatives were outside the same house. 

