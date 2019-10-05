KSRTC plans to recruit drivers on daily wages to tide over crisis

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is planning frantic measures, including reinduction of temporary drivers who were retrenched two days ago, as cancellation of bus services continued for the third consecutive day.

The KSRTC on Friday cancelled 745 schedules owing to shortage of drivers. However, trade union members said around 1,251 schedules were cancelled on Friday, leading to a revenue loss of over `1 crore.

Transport Minister AK Saseendran held a meeting with KSRTC chairman M P Dinesh on Friday and decided to appoint drivers on daily wages. The minister said the KSRTC would take the permission of the court to make such appointments. “KSRTC had to cancel schedules due to a shortage of drivers. We cannot allow the situation to continue,” said Saseendran.

Trade unions said the plan to recruit drivers on daily wages lacked logic and it was taken without consulting them. “KSRTC has been suffering setbacks in courts on this issue. The decision to appoint drivers on daily wages will not withstand the scrutiny of the court,” said M G Rahul, general secretary, Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association (KSRTEA). KSRTC had been managing its services with around 2,320 temporary drivers. However, those who made it to the rank list of driver examination conducted by the PSC in 2013 challenged this practice in the court. They demanded that they should be given employment in place of temporary drivers.

Total number of schedules: 5,312

Total number of cancellation on Friday due to driver shortage: 745