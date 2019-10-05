Man stabbed to death over property dispute

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death by his neighbours near Pallikkal in the district on Friday. Najeem of Kakkakunnu was killed by siblings, Shahin and Shahul Hameed, who lived nearby.

Pallikkal police said the two families were engaged in a property dispute and an altercation over it led to a clash in which the man was stabbed. Najeem and his brother Naisam, who were siblings, had an altercation with Shahin and Shahul over the property. As the argument intensified, Shahin and Shahul Hameed drew knives concealed in their car parked nearby. They then stabbed their neighbours. Abdul Raheem, father of the deceased, also suffered injuries when he came to rescue his son. Though Najeem was rushed to a nearby hospital, he could not be saved.

Raheem and Naisam are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused also picked up injuries in the melee and are admitted to the same hospital.