Home States Kerala

Maradu flats: Tormented, heartbroken owners vacate apartments

Many have opined that the state government could have confessed to the mistake made by its officials who constituted the three-member committee in the apex court.

Published: 05th October 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Blessy, a resident of Holy Faith H2O, on the ground floor of his apartment complex as residents shift their belongings to the new locations. (R) An emotional Manoj V Nair, a Supreme Court advocate, residing at Jain Coral Cove shares his frustration of being evicted from his apartment | A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Manoj V Nair, a practising advocate of Supreme Court, has still not come to terms with the reality of being evicted from his own apartment. Standing on the verandah of his 11th-floor apartment with his wife Bindhu Manoj, he is literally in tears and rues his fate. The Supreme Court verdict is “illogical and criminal wastage of natural resources”, he lamented.

“Where is the rule of law in the issue? Being a practising SC advocate, I don’t have any faith in the judiciary hereafter. It is a brutal violation of natural justice,” said Nair, a resident of Jain Coral Cove -- one of the four apartment complexes in Maradu set for demolition.

He also asked why the same rules were not applied for similar violations in other parts of the country. “Why is the SC not concerned about the acute pollution in Delhi? Why is the judge not bothered about the rampant CRZ violations in Mumbai and Chennai? Why is he so adamant on razing only these apartments?” asked an emotional Nair.

Not surprisingly, he is not an exception. As the residents of all four Maradu apartments were forced to leave their flats following the expiry of the deadline on Thursday, many spent sleepless nights at the thought of losing all their lives’ earnings one fine day.   

“What if the officials lost their homes one fine day? We are bearing the outcome of the irresponsible approach taken by a spineless state government,” said Francis P K, a retired government official, who is a resident of Golden Kayaloram. Many senior citizens who stayed back to shift their belongings amid their ailments wore a tormented look. “There won’t be anyone who is as unlucky as us. Despite investing our lifetime’s earnings, we are forced to go through all these miseries. All officials and judges, who landed us in this situation, will never be able to lead a happy life henceforth,” said Varghese S, a resident of Holy Faith H2O.

It is not just the elders, but the numerous tiny tots who are also bearing the brunt of the abrupt expulsion. Five-year-old Anaaya Rafeeq is one such kid. “She is yet to recover from the shock of leaving their home which we bought only a year ago. As we’re working in Kuwait, we bought it with the hope of leading a peaceful life back home with our kids. Now, she is leaving it in deep distress,” said Jasmin Rafeeq, a resident of Jain Coral Cove.

Earlier, Manoj Nair had approached the National Human Rights Commission (NRHC)  citing the denial of natural justice only to be dejected. “There is no communication from NHRC so far. They might fear the wrath of the apex court as the issue is in consideration of it. All of them are indifferent about our plight,” he said.

Many have opined that the state government could have confessed to the mistake made by its officials who constituted the three-member committee in the apex court. “As the government has already received many criticisms from the court, there won’t be any difference if they tried to rectify the mistake. The government has pushed us to the street to protect its officials,” said a resident of Alfa Serene.

CB begins analysis of documents

Kochi: The Crime Branch team probing the illegal Maradu apartments case has started analysing the documents which the team seized from the Maradu municipality office in the past few days.  Crime Branch ADGP Tomin J Thachankary held a review meeting in the city to take stock of the progress of the probe. The team also conducted a survey of the apartment complexes that were ordered for demolition by the Supreme Court for CRZ violation. The Crime Branch is examining all documents that have a link with the flats. The special team is headed by SP V M Mohammed Rafeeq.

Feeling of dread

Many senior citizens who stayed back to shift their belongings amid their ailments wore a tormented look. “All officials and judges, who landed us in this situation, will never be able to lead a happy life henceforth,” said S Varghese, a resident of Holy faith H2O

Numerous tiny tots are also bearing the brunt of the abrupt expulsion. Five-year-old Anaaya Rafeeq is one such kid. “She is yet to recover from the shock of leaving home, which we bought only a year ago,” said Jasmin Rafeeque, a resident of Jain Coral Cove

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp