Maradu flats: Tormented, heartbroken owners vacate apartments

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Manoj V Nair, a practising advocate of Supreme Court, has still not come to terms with the reality of being evicted from his own apartment. Standing on the verandah of his 11th-floor apartment with his wife Bindhu Manoj, he is literally in tears and rues his fate. The Supreme Court verdict is “illogical and criminal wastage of natural resources”, he lamented.

“Where is the rule of law in the issue? Being a practising SC advocate, I don’t have any faith in the judiciary hereafter. It is a brutal violation of natural justice,” said Nair, a resident of Jain Coral Cove -- one of the four apartment complexes in Maradu set for demolition.

He also asked why the same rules were not applied for similar violations in other parts of the country. “Why is the SC not concerned about the acute pollution in Delhi? Why is the judge not bothered about the rampant CRZ violations in Mumbai and Chennai? Why is he so adamant on razing only these apartments?” asked an emotional Nair.

Not surprisingly, he is not an exception. As the residents of all four Maradu apartments were forced to leave their flats following the expiry of the deadline on Thursday, many spent sleepless nights at the thought of losing all their lives’ earnings one fine day.

“What if the officials lost their homes one fine day? We are bearing the outcome of the irresponsible approach taken by a spineless state government,” said Francis P K, a retired government official, who is a resident of Golden Kayaloram. Many senior citizens who stayed back to shift their belongings amid their ailments wore a tormented look. “There won’t be anyone who is as unlucky as us. Despite investing our lifetime’s earnings, we are forced to go through all these miseries. All officials and judges, who landed us in this situation, will never be able to lead a happy life henceforth,” said Varghese S, a resident of Holy Faith H2O.

It is not just the elders, but the numerous tiny tots who are also bearing the brunt of the abrupt expulsion. Five-year-old Anaaya Rafeeq is one such kid. “She is yet to recover from the shock of leaving their home which we bought only a year ago. As we’re working in Kuwait, we bought it with the hope of leading a peaceful life back home with our kids. Now, she is leaving it in deep distress,” said Jasmin Rafeeq, a resident of Jain Coral Cove.

Earlier, Manoj Nair had approached the National Human Rights Commission (NRHC) citing the denial of natural justice only to be dejected. “There is no communication from NHRC so far. They might fear the wrath of the apex court as the issue is in consideration of it. All of them are indifferent about our plight,” he said.

Many have opined that the state government could have confessed to the mistake made by its officials who constituted the three-member committee in the apex court. “As the government has already received many criticisms from the court, there won’t be any difference if they tried to rectify the mistake. The government has pushed us to the street to protect its officials,” said a resident of Alfa Serene.

CB begins analysis of documents

Kochi: The Crime Branch team probing the illegal Maradu apartments case has started analysing the documents which the team seized from the Maradu municipality office in the past few days. Crime Branch ADGP Tomin J Thachankary held a review meeting in the city to take stock of the progress of the probe. The team also conducted a survey of the apartment complexes that were ordered for demolition by the Supreme Court for CRZ violation. The Crime Branch is examining all documents that have a link with the flats. The special team is headed by SP V M Mohammed Rafeeq.

Feeling of dread

Many senior citizens who stayed back to shift their belongings amid their ailments wore a tormented look. “All officials and judges, who landed us in this situation, will never be able to lead a happy life henceforth,” said S Varghese, a resident of Holy faith H2O

Numerous tiny tots are also bearing the brunt of the abrupt expulsion. Five-year-old Anaaya Rafeeq is one such kid. “She is yet to recover from the shock of leaving home, which we bought only a year ago,” said Jasmin Rafeeque, a resident of Jain Coral Cove