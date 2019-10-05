NIA files chargesheet against six in IS case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against seven persons in the IS Wandoor case before the NIA court here. The accused are Shaibu Nihar, 39, Muhammad Mansoor, 35, Mansoor Nittoor Veettil, 42, Shahanad, 31, Fajid Hamsa, 36, Safeer Rahman and Mukhadis, 31. All the accused belonged to Kerala. While Nihar was arrested, the others are absconding.

An official release of NIA said the chargesheet has been filed under sections 120B and 125 of the Indian Penal Code, besides sections 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused persons, while being in Bahrain and India, travelled or attempted to travel to Syria for physically joining the IS and waging war on its behalf against Syria. The accused also collected funds with the intention of facilitating their travel to the so-called Islamic State in Syria.

It was in 2018 that the NIA took over the probe into the case from the state police. The case was registered at Wandoor police station in Kerala. Shaibu Nihar was arrested after he was deported from Qatar. The Interpol has also issued notices against the six absconding accused persons.