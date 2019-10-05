Home States Kerala

Not killing, but pointing it out is a crime: Achuthanandan on FIRs against intellectuals

Nearly 50 people including those who were honoured with Padma awards have now been termed anti-nationals.

Published: 05th October 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “It is not killing, but pointing it out is” a crime in India nowadays, said CPM veteran VS Achuthanandan. Strongly criticising the FIR against 49 prominent personalities for writing an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on mob lynching. The former chief minister on Friday said BJP stands for communal fascism and India now finds itself in a fascist grip.

Nearly 50 people including those who were honoured with Padma awards have now been termed anti-nationals. The BJP government is of the view that writing to the Prime Minister against mob lynching by a citizen amounts to sedition. “Pointing out that differences of opinion are an integral part of democracy is what seems to have provoked the autocrats. It is not killing, but pointing it out to others is a crime in India these days,” said Achuthanandan.

“These celebrities wrote to the Prime Minister stating that incidents of mob lynching are on the rise in the country under the BJP rule. Cases have now been registered against them for sedition and hurting religious sentiments,” Achuthanandan said in a Facebook post. “When I said BJP stands for communal fascism and the country is in the grip of fascism, there were some who raised doubts. I made the statement because if I didn’t do it now, when would I say it?” he wrote.

“Today, India has realised that the keenly fought for and gained independence is not safe in the hands of such autocrats. It is time for each Indian to respond, citing facts while doing so,” he added.

