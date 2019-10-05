Rush at banks blamed for delay in salary payment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The General Administration Department (GAD) has attributed the delay in salary payment to a section of government employees to the rush in banks and not because of the biometric punching system.Attendance between August 16 and September 15 is calculated for paying the salary of September.The employees were given time to regularise their attendance shortage owing to non-punching or failure to record holiday or outstation duties. A majority of the employees made use of this.