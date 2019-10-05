Home States Kerala

‘Sama’ to give Kudumbashree women an education leg-up

Batches of 50 women each will be formed for both Class X and higher secondary equivalency classes at the local body level.

Published: 05th October 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a sizeable number of the 48 lakh Kudumbashree members in the state not having passed matriculation, the state literacy mission is planning to launch Class X and higher secondary equivalency programme exclusively for them. Registration of beneficiaries for the equivalency programme, ‘Sama’, will begin on October 11 and classes are slated to start in January next year.

The programme, being conducted in association with the departments of LSG and General Education, will be implemented in 1,000 local bodies. Over one lakh women are expected to be roped in during the first phase.  “The aim of the programme is to improve the educational standards of Kudumbashree women and to equip them for better job opportunities. This will not only improve their standard of living but will also lead to their empowerment,” Literacy Mission director P S Sreekala said.

Batches of 50 women each will be formed for both Class X and higher secondary equivalency classes at the local body level. Educationally qualified Kudumbashree women will be roped in as instructors.

While Kudumbashree will appoint coordinators in each centre, the honorarium of the centre coordinators and instructors will be paid by the Literacy Mission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kudumbashree Sama
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp