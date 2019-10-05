‘Sama’ to give Kudumbashree women an education leg-up

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a sizeable number of the 48 lakh Kudumbashree members in the state not having passed matriculation, the state literacy mission is planning to launch Class X and higher secondary equivalency programme exclusively for them. Registration of beneficiaries for the equivalency programme, ‘Sama’, will begin on October 11 and classes are slated to start in January next year.

The programme, being conducted in association with the departments of LSG and General Education, will be implemented in 1,000 local bodies. Over one lakh women are expected to be roped in during the first phase. “The aim of the programme is to improve the educational standards of Kudumbashree women and to equip them for better job opportunities. This will not only improve their standard of living but will also lead to their empowerment,” Literacy Mission director P S Sreekala said.

Batches of 50 women each will be formed for both Class X and higher secondary equivalency classes at the local body level. Educationally qualified Kudumbashree women will be roped in as instructors.

While Kudumbashree will appoint coordinators in each centre, the honorarium of the centre coordinators and instructors will be paid by the Literacy Mission.