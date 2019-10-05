Scrap dealers give desperate Maradu flat residents a raw deal

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Where there’s muck, there’s brass. The oft-cited idiom seems to be apt for the scrap dealers who made a beeline to purchase the belongings being left behind by residents of all four Maradu apartment complexes facing demolition after they vacated the apartments for the final time on Friday.

As many of the apartments were furnished with expensive wooden interiors, the scrap dealers are grabbing the materials with both hands. “It’s a bumper for us. As most of the inmates are unable to shift all their materials, we are making a good deal with them. I have bought wooden parts alone for more than `2 lakh. With most of them being of high quality, the materials can easily be resold at a higher rate,” said Asokan K K, a scrap dealer, outside Holy Faith H2O, one of the four complexes.

However, the residents aren’t happy with the low rates quoted by the scrap dealers.“We have no other way but to discard our household materials as most of them will be unsuitable in our new residence. As we have invested heavily in the interiors, it is quite hard to digest the throwaway prices quoted by the scrap dealers,” said Mathew J, a resident of Holy Faith H2O.

On the other hand, a few residents are apprehensive about the continuous visit of dealers to their apartments.“One of the residents in our building lost her washing machine a few hours after a stranger evinced interest in it. Even if they are genuine, these incidents are forcing us to shift the items at any cost,” said Nikhil Nair, a resident of Golden Kayaloram.