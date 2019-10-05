Student critically injured during sports meet

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a gruesome incident, a Plus-I student was injured during a hammer throw competition at the State Junior Athletic Meet at Pala on Friday. According to officials, Abheel Johnson of St Thomas Higher Secondary School, Pala, who was serving as a volunteer of the meet, was struck with a hammer thrown by one of the competitors.

He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital. According to hospital sources, his condition continues to be critical even after performing an emergency surgery. As per eye-witness accounts, the accident occurred when Abheel was reportedly moving between fields marked for javelin and hammer throw events.

Pala police have registered a case and launched an inquiry. “A case has been registered under IPC section 338 against 10 identifiable persons, whose details will be included after preliminary investigation,” said Inspector V A Suresh.