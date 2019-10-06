Home States Kerala

250 kg of ganja seized, two arrested

Published: 06th October 2019 04:25 AM

Roopesh and Rahul, who were arrested by the Excise team for smuggling 250 kg of ganja on Saturday, along with the team of officers, at Peechi in Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Excise officials on Saturday seized 250 kg of ganja, which was being smuggled in a luxury car, and arrested two youths in this regard, from Mandanchira near Peechi.

The State Excise Special Squad, formed as per the directions of the Excise Minister, conducted the raid following a tip-off. The accused were identified as Roopesh, 32, of Panamukku, and Rahul, 30, of Nedupuzha, who are regular agents that transport huge amounts of contraband from Andhra Pradesh. 
Officials also seized dangerous weapons, including a sickled-shaped sword and knife, from the car. According to officials, the duo had taken a house for rent at Mannanchira, where they stored the smuggled ganja, and distributed to dealers in various regions as per order. 

“The accuses are part of a huge network that smuggles ganja from other states. We also suspect the involvement of more people. The search is on for a person named Kadu alias Nyfi, who is suspected to be the leader of the gang,” said the officials. 

Excise Circle Inspector Anilkumar, Circle Inspector K V Sadayakumar, excise inspectors G Krishnakumar, A Pradeep Rao and K V Vinod, Excise Commissioner Sam Christy Daniel, senior excise officers, including Central Circle Joint Excise Commissioner K Suresh Babu and Deputy Excise Commissioner C K Sanu, also visited the spot and gave directions for proper action against smugglers.

