Custodial death: Excise suspends eight officers  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise Department has suspended eight officers pending inquiry in connection with the custodial death of an alleged ganja peddler at Pavaratty in Thrissur.

Preventive officers V M Ummer, M G Anoop Kumar, Abdul Jabbar, Civil Excise Officers Nithin M Madhavan, V M Smibin, M O Benny, Mahesh and driver V B Sreejith were suspended by Excise Commissioner S Aananthakrishnan on the basis of the investigation report submitted by Additional Excise Commissioner Sam Christy Daniel.

The report had recommended department-level action against the officers after the probe revealed that they had played a role in Renjith’s death.