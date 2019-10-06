Hammer-throw mishap: Preliminary inquiry points fingers at organisers

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Preliminary investigation of the authorities concerned into the hammer-throw accident at the 63rd State Junior Athletic Meet, in which 16-year-old Apheel Johnson was seriously injured, points fingers at the organisers for their failure to ensure proper security arrangements and unscientific conduct of the events, according to sources.

Apheel, a Plus-I student of St Thomas HSS, Pala, was struck on the head by a hammer (iron ball), during the hammer throw competition of under-18 girls at Synthetic Stadium, Pala, on Friday. The preliminary report filed by Pala Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Anil Oommen to District Collector P K Sudheer Babu is learnt to have pointed out negligence on the part of organisers. However, the report didn’t mention anyone in person for the lapse. The collector forwarded the report to Sports Minister E P Jayarajan and sports director Sajjayan Kumar.

“Though we haven’t conducted a detailed inquiry into the incident, we have found preliminary lapse on the part of organisers,” Sudheer told TNSE. The collector, in his report, also included details of family background and financial status of Apheel, who is still battling for life at the Neuro ICU at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam. He is the only son of Johnson George of Kurinjakulam house, Melukav. Quoting the reports from MCH authorities, Sudheer added that Apheel’s condition continued to be critical. “The government will bear all the expense of treatment as well as consider options for further specialty treatment elsewhere. However, his condition isn’t stable to be shifted from here,” he said.

At the same time, police started their investigation into the incident and recorded statements of State and District Athletic Association functionaries and technical staff who were present on the ground during the accident.

“We can’t say any particular person or a group was responsible for the accident at this juncture. We are collecting evidence with the help of scientific experts. Charging a case against anyone will be based on the findings of the ongoing investigation,” said V A Suresh, inspector of police, Pala.

In an attempt to get out of the responsibility of the incident, Athletic Association officials said it was an accident as no one expected the hammer would reach such a distance. “The first 3-4 participants in the under-18 girl section had covered 30 to 35 m only and the volunteers were at a safe distance till then. However, the girl, whose throw struck Apheel, was a national record holder, having the capability to cover more than 40-45 m. No one, including the volunteer, was aware of this, which led to the accident,” said Jimmy Joseph, honorary secretary, District Athletic Association.

Meanwhile, putting the onus on organisers, Pala municipal authorities said the meet was conducted without the permission of the municipality and it would initiate action for encroaching into the stadium.

However, Jimmy dismissed it stating they had submitted a request for conducting the meet months ago and had secured verbal permission from the authorities. “Moreover, the municipal chairperson was present on the inaugural function and associated with us in all the procedures,” he said.

Three-member panel to probe incident

T’Puram: The state government has appointed a three-member committee to investigate the incident in which Apheel Johnson, a 16 year-old student, was seriously injured after being struck by a hammer on the head during the 63rd State Junior Athletic Meet held at Pala. The probe panel appointed by the Sports Department, consists of K K Venu, former director of Kerala University’s Physical Education Department, retired SAI athletic coach M B Sathyanandan and Arjuna awardee badminton player V Diju. The injured student is currently under observation at the Intensive Care Unit of Kottayam Medical College. The health department has already taken measures to ensure proper treatment for the student. The Kottayam District Collector has been directed to take necessary steps immediately in this regard.

Sports Meet postponed

In the wake of the accident during the hammer throw event, the organisers postponed the meet, and its date will be decided later.

SHRC seeks clarification

The State Human Rights Commission took a case in connection with the incident and sought a clarification from authorities concerned. SHRC directed Pala DySP and deputy director of Education (Kottayam) to submit a report on the incident within four weeks.

