Kerala transformers to power Telangana project

Over 70 huge transformers from Kerala will be a part of Telangana’s Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, touted as the world’s largest multi-stage lift irrigation venture. 

Published: 06th October 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The project requires 4,992.47 MW of power to pump water from the Godavari river. The transformers were built by Transformers and Electricals Kerala Ltd (TELK), a PSU under the Industries Department. A total of  71 transformers were built as part of a Rs 384 crore order. 

The project requires 4,992.47 MW of power to pump water from the Godavari river. The transformers were built by Transformers and Electricals Kerala Ltd (TELK), a PSU under the Industries Department. A total of  71 transformers were built as part of a Rs 384 crore order. 

The construction of transformers, with capacities ranging from 16 MW to 315 MW began in March 2017 and was completed last month. They were transported to Telangana using specially equipped container trucks. 

The order from Telangana has given the much needed stimulus to TELK which is engaged in constructing transformers for KSEB and other state power utilities. The company which incurred a loss of Rs 14.79 crore in 2015-16, has been recording a profit during the last three years of LDF rule. In the previous budget, Rs 10 crore was earmarked for the PSU. TELK, which registered a profit of Rs 7.99 crore in 2018-19, clocked a turnover of Rs 202.27 crore.

